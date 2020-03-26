Sioux City man faces $10M fine, life imprisonment for distribution of meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who distributed approximately four pounds of methamphetamine from his residence pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Carlos Jose Gomez, 37, of Sioux City was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in the Sioux City federal court.

According to court documents, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Gomez’s property where they seized approximately five grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and $1,000 in cash belonging to Gomez.

In a plea agreement, Gomez admitted to selling nearly four pounds of “ice” methamphetamine from December of 2019 through March 4, 2020. Gomez also admitted to knowingly possessing a gun in furtherance of selling methamphetamine, officials said.

Gomez remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

For one of his counts he pleaded guilty to, Gomez faces no less than ten years’ imprisonment with a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Additionally, he faces a $10 million fine and five years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

For the other county, Gomez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to life imprisonment, or both without the possibility of parole. He also faces a $250,000 fine and another five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

