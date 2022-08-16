DIXON COUNTY, Nebraska (KCAU) — A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Anthony Amo, 49, of Sioux City was killed in a crash that occurred on Highway 12.

The release stated that Amo was driving a Honda Civic westbound when he allegedly crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound semi.

It was specified that Amo was ejected during the crash, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.