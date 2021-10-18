Sioux City man dies after single-vehicle accident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police responded to a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in which the vehicle veered off the road into a group of trees.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Witnesses told officials the vehicle was traveling west when it crossed into the oncoming lane and off the road. It did not appear that the driver made any attempt to correct the direction of the vehicle or come to a stop.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but potentially related to a medical issue according to the release.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time.