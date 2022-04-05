SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who was convicted on home invasion charges has also been convicted for possessing a gun illegally.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated Jamaal Ferguson, 22, of Sioux City, was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm and sentenced to prison.

Evidence was presented and allegedly revealed Ferguson had a loaded handgun and 28 grams of marijuana on August 7, 2021.

In the past, it was recorded that Ferguson had been involved in a home invasion, where he threatened a victim and robbed them at gunpoint in 2016. A month after the first invasion, he allegedly attempted to do it a second time. Ferguson was sent to the Iowa State Training School for Boys, and when he was released in 2018, he attempted another home invasion and was convicted of the crime.

In 2019, the release said Ferguson was involved in another home invasion where he hit and kicked people with a handgun. Law enforcement was able to recover a handgun possibly used in the 2019 home invasion and a semi-automatic rifle. Ferguson was convicted.

In August 2021, it was discovered that Ferguson was in possession of another gun, which is against the law due to his criminal history.

Ferguson was sentenced to 33 months in prison and a 3-year term of supervised release.