SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute meth in Sioux City.

Mathew Sandoval, 28, of Sioux City admitted at the hearing that he conspired to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine from 2016 to 2021.

Sandoval faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,00,00 fine, and 5 years of supervised release.

Sandoval remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal until sentencing.