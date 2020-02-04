Sioux City man comes home to find burglar rolling his cigarettes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man is facing felony burglary charges after authorities say he ransacked an apartment Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Jason Coil, 42, entered an apartment on the 1200 block of Douglas Street through a window a little after 5:00 a.m. Police say that Coil ransacked the apartment and left the resident’s belongings strewn about the residence.

Authorities say that when the resident returned from work, he found Coil rolling a cigarette with his smoking material. A fight then broke out between the two men before officers arrived.

Police say that Coil received minor injuries to his head and face from the altercation.

Coil is currently charged with one count of second-degree burglary. He’s currently being housed in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for February 14th at 9:00 a.m.

