SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was cited Monday after a call of shots fired in Sioux City.

Officials said that at around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Main Street for a call of shots fired.

A resident of the area called 911 and said that they saw their neighbor standing in the yard with a rifle and firing two to three shots into the air.

When authorities arrived, no one was outside but they said that they were able to make contact with the suspect in the back of the residence.

When police took the 46-year-old suspect into custody, they noticed he had an injury to his ear but are unsure of the cause. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said that the man told them that he had some disturbance with garbage collectors.

“That hasn’t been verified, we haven’t made contact yet with the garbage collection agency to verify that story,” said Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill. “We are currently watching some video from RING doorbells that were recording the incident in the area.”

The suspect was issued a citation for reckless use of a firearm. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.