SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested on several charges of second-degree sexual abuse in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Juventino Salazar-Pena, 65, of Sioux City, was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse.

The documents indicated Salazar-Pena had allegedly inappropriately touched three children of various ages under 14 years old.

It was specified that the incidences of abuse would occur when the children spent the night at Salazar-Pena’s residence.

The first child was allegedly abused 30 to 40 times, and Salazar-Pena would bribe the child with toys so they wouldn’t tell anyone. The abuse was said to have continuously occurred over the course of three years.

The documents indicated that the second child was abused intermittently over three years.

The last child that Salazar-Pena allegedly abused was able to capture a picture of him in the bed with them after they had been abused for an undisclosed amount of time.

The families of the three children confronted Salazar-Pena about the abuse, to which he admitted. It was also stated in the documents that he wrote an apology note for what he had done.

The families reported Salazar-Pena to the police and when they went to question him, he had allegedly emptied his house and fled.

A warrant was issued on Friday and Salazar-Pena was apprehended and then booked on a $75,000 bond.