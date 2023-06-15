SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 14-year-old.

According to court documents, the Sioux City Police Department received a report on May 11 from a woman that her 14-year-old daughter was in a sexual relationship with a 34-year-old man.

The child was interviewed by a local child advocacy center and said she had sexual relations with a man on three to four occasions after meeting the man around May 2.

Marc Estrada

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect, Marc Estrada, 34, of Sioux City, was interviewed by police on Tuesday. Estrada allegedly admitted to having multiple sexual interactions with the child on multiple occasions and in one instance, bought marijuana and smoked it with the victim. Documents state Estrada also admitted to taking photos and videos of sexual interactions and sending pictures to another person.

Estrada was arrested Tuesday and charged with drug distribution violation to a person under 18, sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a minor under 16-sexual purpose. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.