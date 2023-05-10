SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been accused of sexually abusing a child for around five years beginning when the child was six years old.

According to court documents, Kyle Hough, 40, of Sioux City, has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

The arrest affidavit states that from approximately April 6, 2017, until approximately April 6, 2022, Hough had the female victim perform varying types of sex acts on him. The victim was between 6 and 10 years old during this time frame.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hough’s arrest on May 3 and was served five days later on Monday.

Hough was housed at the Woodbury County Jail on a $35,000 bond but was bonded out.

Hough is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on May 19 at 9 a.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse.