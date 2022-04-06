SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Monday on charges of sexual abuse and indecent contact with two girls in two separate instances.

According to court documents, the first incident happened on December 20, 2021, when Xaythovone Keoviseth, 22, conversed with a 14-year-old girl on SnapChat. The two met at the girl’s house later that day, and Keoviseth was invited to watch a movie in the basement.

After beginning the movie, Keoviseth forced himself on the girl and sexually assaulted her, documents stated. He allegedly slapped the girl in the face several times before forcing her to the floor and raping her. The girl was able to kick Keoviseth off and retrieve a weapon. He left shortly after that.

On March 1, Keoviseth met with an 11-year-old. Documents stated that he asked her several questions about her sexual activity before hugging her. He then allegedly began to massage her shoulders before then touching her inappropriately. The girl asked him to stop, and he left shortly after that.

Keoviseth was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a minor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.