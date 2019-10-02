Sioux City man charged with sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Alan Gurneau Jr., 25, was at a Sioux City residence with a 13-year-old girl on September 25. He allegedly committed sex acts to the victim.

Gurneau reportedly considered the 13-year-old as his girlfriend, having said he video chatted with her and committed a sexual act about a month earlier.

Gurneau was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $10,000.