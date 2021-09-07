Sioux City man charged with robbery, kidnapping after holding victim at gunpoint

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man faces charges of robbery and kidnapping after he allegedly demanded the PIN number to a debit card while holding the victim at gunpoint at a residence in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Matthew Monical, 35, went to the victim’s Sioux City residence on August 30 after getting out of jail, seeking help. The victim wanted Monical to get help for mental and substance abuse.

On August 31, Monical and the victim began arguing over him being removed from the deed of the house and seeking treatment. Matthew then made the victim sit in a chair, got a gun from her closet and threatened her with it. Monical put the gun to her head and demanded she give him the PIN number of her debit card and how much money he could withdraw in a 24 hour period. He then took money from her purse and left on her UTV.

Documents said Monical then took the UTV down in the Floyd River channel where he crashed it into a drainage culvert, causing an unknown amount of damage.

On September 3, Monical was spotted on Court Street and was arrested. Monical admitted to possessing the firearm but only to disarm the victim. Documents said during the interview with authorities, Monical would go into details about things not related to the incident.

Monical was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree kidnapping, and second-degree theft. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.