SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a report at 9:41 p.m. of a disturbance at the 3300 block of Nebraska Street between a man and a woman who was allegedly pleading for help.

The release states that officers found the woman inside a residence, and she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the release. Her name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The release stated that Austyn Self, 23, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.