Sioux City man charged with murder after death of 19-month-old child in 2018

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More details have been released on the Sioux City man arrested for first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Tayvon Davis of Sioux City was living with his girlfriend and caring for her 19-month-old daughter from July 1, 2018, to August 22, 2018. While in Davis’s care, she received an elbow injury, frequent vomiting and stopped walking.

As her conditions worsen, Davis took her to MercyOne Hospital on August 22, 2018. When she arrived at the hospital she was unresponsive with grave injuries, according to the documents. On August 25, 2018, she was transferred to the Children’s Hosptial in Omaha, Nebraska where she later died.

The court documents said after an autopsy was completed on August 27 to 28, 2018, her cause was death was from complications of multiple blunt force injuries and was considered a homicide. Multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages, a kidney injury, and other intentionally inflicted injuries were found in the autopsy. The child also had healing fractures that were said to be from injuries at least a month prior to her death.

When Davis was questioned by police, the court documents said he told police a lot of different stories before admitting to dropping her while giving her a bath.

After the child was examined by physicians, the physicians “will testify her injuries were not consistent with a simple fall in the bathtub.” They will also testify that the “injuries are consistent to falling from a 3-4 story building or being involved in a vehicle accident at extremely high speeds,” the court documents said.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond and is set to go to court on December 3.