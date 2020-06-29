Sioux City man charged with first-degree murder tests positive for COVID-19, seeks bond reduction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man charged with first-degree murder of a 19-month-old child has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asking for his bond to be reduced.

According to court documents, Tayvon Davis has tested positive for the coronavirus since his last hearing on June 16.

Jennifer Solberg, Davis’ lawyer, said he tested negative for the virus earlier in June and didn’t contract COVID-19 until just recently.

She mentions that Davis needs to have access to better medical treatment than what can be provided at the Woodbury County Jail.

“The jail cannot keep inmates safe in its facilities,” said Solberg in her motion for a bond reduction.

Officials said he was placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, his symptoms were mild in nature, and has since recovered from the virus.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney, Kristine Timmins, said Davis has substantial access to medical care while in the Woodbury County Jail.

He has requested to have his bond be lowered from $200,000 to $50,000 with a 10% cash payment, or $5,000, to be posted with the Clerk of Court.

Davis has also requested pre-trial release and GPS monitoring by the Iowa Department of Corrections while on pre-trial release.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Court documents said that he injured his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter from July 1, 2018, to August 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital and then transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where she later died.

The autopsy ruled the cause of death as a homicide by complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

He’s scheduled to stand trial on October 27 in the Woodbury County District Court.

