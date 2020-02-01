Sioux City man charged with first-degree murder asks for bond to be lowered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man charged with first-degree murder for the 2018 death of a 19-month-old girl who was in his care is asking for his bond to be reduced.

Trayvon Davis’s defense team appeared in court on Friday afternoon to ask Judge Todd Deck for the $1 million bond to be reduced to $50,000.

That means Davis could be released from the Woodbury County Jail after paying 10% of the lower bond, which is $5,000 cash.

Davis’s Aunt took the stand informing Judge Deck that if he’s released, he would stay with her.

Meanwhile, Davis’s mother also took the stand to share that she is already taking the steps to get him mental healthcare if he is released on bail.

Davis was caring for his girlfriend’s daughter in August 2018, when she suffered multiple blunt force injuries and later died in his care.

A decision is expected from Judge Deck, perhaps as early as next week.