SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested and charged for allegedly trying to force two different women into his vehicle on two occasions and threatening a man.

According to complaint documents, Andres Botello, 23, of Sioux City, was arrested on Wednesday night after officers responded to a report of a woman screaming to call 911 on the 700 block of 12th street in Sioux City.

The documents stated that Botello was seen trying to force a woman into a red Ford and officers were provided the license plate information.

Officers located Botello and the victim inside his car at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Floyd Boulevard. According to the documents, the woman told officers that they had been intimate for two weeks, but Botello had been stalking her for four days leading up to the incident.

The woman told officers that on that night, she was trying to end the relationship with Botello when he ended up behind her, grabbing her arms, and pushing her towards the passenger seat of the vehicle. She told him that she was going to call the police, so he allegedly took her phone away. The victim felt she couldn’t escape safely and leave the vehicle.

Botello was detained and charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assault, and obstruction of emergency communications. He was also charged for two other incidences that occurred in May.

Between the hours of 9:40 a.m. and 5:46 p.m. on May 21, Botello had allegedly sent a man multiple threatening messages. According to the documents, Botello threatened to kill the man over Snapchat and sent him pictures of his apartment window and a handgun.

The victim told officers that he also saw Botello allegedly walking to the victim’s car near his apartment.

On the same day at 2:30 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department responded to a traffic accident at 29 and Jackson Street. The documents stated that responding officers spoke with a woman who had been allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Botello. He had allegedly convinced her to speak with him in his vehicle outside of her residence in South Sioux City, Nebraska but when she got in the vehicle, he allegedly took off.

The woman told officers that she asked Botello to stop and to let her out as they crossed state lines into Sioux City, Iowa. He allegedly continued driving despite her insistence that he stop and let her go, according to the documents.

The woman allegedly forced Botello to crash the vehicle and then he allegedly put her into a headlock with his right arm. While he was allegedly holding her there, the documents stated that he began punching her in the head multiple times with his left fist resulting in an injury to her nose.

For the incidences that occurred on May 21, Botello was charged with first-degree harassment, false imprisonment, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

Botello was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.