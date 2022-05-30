SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting someone while they were tied up.

According to complaint documents, Alexis Mendoza, 29, of Sioux City, was arrested Sunday after he was accused of assaulting his roommate.

The documents stated that Mendoza’s roommate got up around 4 a.m. to use the restroom when Mendoza accused his roommate of taking his wallet. After his roommate denied taking his wallet, he allegedly began to punch them repeatedly until they lost consciousness.

When the victim woke up, according to the documents, Mendoza allegedly tied their hands in front of them with a towel and another was tied around their mouth.

Mendoza’s roommate told law enforcement that he allegedly continued to hit his roommate while they were tied up, then began using a boot to strike them in the back several times causing bruising. The documents specified that the pattern of the bottom of the boot was visible at the time of the complaint.

At one point, according to the documents, Mendoza allegedly rolled up a belt in hand and began to beat the victim with the buckle. They told officers that there were several other people in the apartment who did nothing to stop the violence as it ensued. The victim also alleged that their phone had been taken from them, so they were unable to call for help.

During an interview with Mendoza, he admitted to accusing his roommate of stealing his wallet and hitting them several times with his fist and the boot. The documents did not specify if he admitted to assaulting the victim with a belt buckle.

Mendoza was charged with first-degree robbery and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $26,000 bond.