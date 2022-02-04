SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man in his 60s was arrested for allegedly trying to entice a 14-year-old girl last November.

On November 14, 2021, court documents explained a 14-year-old was walking to her grandma’s apartment on Sioux City’s westside when a man she recognized pulled into a nearby parking lot and called out to her.

The documents allege the man, Danny Beard, 66, of Sioux City, wanted the girl to get into his truck. When she declined, Beard allegedly offered her $500. The victim stated she thought Beard was sexually motivated during this interaction.

Beard drove off to park his truck, and the girl tried to get into the apartment building, but she wasn’t able to unlock the secured door inside because she kept messing up the passcode, according to the court filing. The girl also reached out for help from her sister, but her sister wasn’t home at the time.

Documents continue to report that Beard came up behind her and offered her $500 again, this time to come up to his apartment. He repeated the offer a third time and then allegedly said he would give her $600 instead. Documents stated Beard opened the secured door, and the girl was able to get inside. He walked with her and talked about the money offer.

After the interaction, the girl told her grandmother who reported the incident to the police.

Court documents indicated Beard was interviewed by police about this incident. Beard denied intending to have sex with the girl for money, saying he thought she was a different person instead of a 14-year-old girl. Beard also said he only offered her $100 to $200 to clean his apartment, and he was going to apologize for the behavior but never did.

Beard was charged with enticing a minor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.