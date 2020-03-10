Sioux City man charged with enticing a minor after police control fake persona

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was charged with enticing a minor after police took over a fake, online persona that he was texting.

Edward Brown, 53, was charged with enticing a minor under 16 – sexual purpose.

The Sioux City Police Department said they received a complaint of an older man contacting a 15-year-old female via text message in an effort to meet with her.

The 15-year-old girl is a made up, online persona.

Officials said SCPD Officers took over the online persona and continued to talk with the defendant.

Court documents said during the text message conversations, Brown told the 15-year-old girl online persona that he wanted to meet with her to have sex and agreed to meet at the Morningside Branch of the Sioux City Public Library on March 4 at 12 p.m.

Authorities said Brown also told the female online persona in the conservations that he would bring alcohol and condoms to the meeting.

Brown arrived at the public library in a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu and was taken into custody.

In a post-Miranda interview, Brown admitted to meeting the 15-year-old girl for the possibility of sexual activity.

Brown is booked in the Woodbury County Jail and faces a bond of $5,000.

His court date is scheduled for March 20.

