Sioux City man charged with domestic assault for hitting, strangling girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man faces multiple charges of domestic assault for hitting and strangling his girlfriend.

According to court documents, police were called to a report of an assault at a Sioux City residence on Lemon Street Sunday around 3:20 p.m. Michael Partida, 19, of Sioux City, was with his girlfriend when he became upset about a video of her. He allegedly slapped her in the face and continued to hit her with a closed fist. At one point, Partida strangled the victim, causing her to become light-headed and wheeze, according to the documents.

When the victim said she wanted to kill herself during the assault, Partida took a knife, held it to her throat and told her to “push down” on the knife.

As a result of the incident, the victim had bruising to her face, a swollen lip, and possibly a black eye. She also had a large bruise on her back and smaller apparent bruises on her arms.

Police were also told of a previous domestic assault on Jan. 21. Documents said Partida was upset with the victim over her texting someone else and he squeezed her face, covered her face, and slapped her. A roommate of the victim walked in on the assault, saying Partida held a blanket over the victim’s face.

The victim had pictures of her injuries from this assault, showing a bruise on her cheek and near her eye. She also had small cuts to her lips.

Documents state that Partida admitted to police that he assaulted the victim, but denying the use of a blanket.

Partida was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault-impeding air/blood flow. He was also charged with two counts of serious domestic assault and one count of aggravated domestic assault.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.