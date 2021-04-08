Sioux City man charged with child endangerment, OWI after having 3 kids in vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities said a Sioux City man was arrested for driving while under the influence after having his wife and three kids inside the vehicle.

According to court documents, on Tuesday around 12:40 a.m., officials were called to a hit and run in the 5500 block of Seaboard Triumph.

Authorities said Davit Otto, 31, was seen driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban with his wife and three children, all under the age of six, at the time of the incident.

Otto left the scene of the hit and run, and an officer found him sitting in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition in the 2300 block of Wall Street.

Officials reported that a strong odor of alcohol came from Otto and admitted to the officer that he had drank alcohol before driving the Suburban.

Otto was arrested on three counts of child endangerment and operating while under the influence (OWI) charges and taken to the Woodbury County Jail.

He was released from the jail on Wednesday after posting a $2,500 bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 at 9 a.m.