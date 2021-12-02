Sioux City man charged with child endangerment following domestic assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested Thursday evening following a disturbance on Sioux City’s westside.

Brian Ochoa, 25, of Sioux City was charged with domestic assault and child endangerment.

According to court documents, a woman confronted Ochoa on November 24, around 7:30 p.m. about him sexually abusing a child. The two got in an argument when he grabbed and yanked her toward him. Ochoa then shoved her off the bed they were sitting on causing her to fall into the wall and hit her head. She sustained injuries to the head, neck, and collarbone area.

The woman has a no-contact order in place. Ochoa admitted to the altercation in an interview Wednesday, according to official documents.

Ochoa was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.