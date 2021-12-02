Sioux City man charged with child endangerment following domestic assault

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Ochoa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested Thursday evening following a disturbance on Sioux City’s westside.  

Brian Ochoa, 25, of Sioux City was charged with domestic assault and child endangerment.  

According to court documents, a woman confronted Ochoa on November 24, around 7:30 p.m. about him sexually abusing a child. The two got in an argument when he grabbed and yanked her toward him. Ochoa then shoved her off the bed they were sitting on causing her to fall into the wall and hit her head. She sustained injuries to the head, neck, and collarbone area.  

The woman has a no-contact order in place. Ochoa admitted to the altercation in an interview Wednesday, according to official documents.  

Ochoa was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories

News article bin