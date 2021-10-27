Sioux City man charged with burglary after walking into home naked, court documents say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday night following a nude burglary incident.

Christian Haag, 41, of Sioux City, was arrested for entering two homes he didn’t have permission to enter.

Court documents said around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman called the Sioux City Police to report a man, later identified as Haag, who entered her apartment. The woman confronted Haag who tried to steal a stroller on his way out of the apartment.

About ten minutes after leaving, Haag allegedly went to a second residence naked. Court documents stated police officers found Haag in a bedroom, and he was trying to take the resident’s prescription medicine before being arrested.

Haag was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $7,000.