Sioux City man faces attempted murder charges after Sunday morning incident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man faces additional charges after an incident Sunday morning where he fired shots at a vehicle and intentionally struck a motorcycle on I-29.

According to a release, on December 28, agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed additional charges against Jayme R. Powell, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa.

Powell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the collision with injury and shots-fired incident on I-29 that was reported to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.

Charging documents allege that while Powell was driving southbound on I-29 in his truck, he fired multiple rounds at another vehicle operated by Jaimi Bucholz of Sioux City. Powell then intentionally struck a motorcycle operated by Richard Polak of Sioux City. The impact forced Powell’s truck and Polak’s motorcycle into the ditch, leaving Polak in critical condition. Powell fled the scene but was later taken into custody in Sioux City. Polak was life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he remains in critical condition.

Powell is currently in custody at the Monona County Jail where he was held on two counts of motor vehicle theft.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be filed at a later date.