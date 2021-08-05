Sioux City man charged with arson in connection to domestic assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday morning for domestic assault and arson.

According to court documents, Martez Langston, 29, of Sioux City, got into an argument with his girlfriend who he has been living with for a year.

Langston started punching the victim leaving injuries on the left side of her face as well as hitting her in the ribcage with an aluminum baseball bat three times.

Langston then took a pile of the victim’s clothes to the back porch of the house, poured flammable liquid on the pile and lit it on fire.

The pile was up against the side of the house resulting in $500 worth of damage to the siding. Police arrived at 12:50 a.m. and arrested him.

Langston is charged with domestic abuse assault and third degree arson with a bond total of $27,000.