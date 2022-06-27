SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been charged with 1st-degree arson after officials investigated a fire that was reported Monday afternoon.

A call came in just before 1 p.m. that a car was on fire in a garage on the 1800 block of Virginia Street. Witnesses reported that they saw three people next to the garage when the fire was reported.

Officers said that they were able to locate the suspects a short distance away. The suspects were detained as they had determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

Shaw-Keem Goodman, 27, of Sioux City was charged with 1st-degree arson and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

The other two suspects were released without charge.