SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder has been found guilty on only one count.

A jury gave their verdict Thursday in the case of Joseph Cruz, 20. Cruz had been charged in the shooting deaths of Anthony Williams, 19, and Carlos Ray Aguirre, 21. The jury found Cruz guilty of the second-degree murder of Aguirre and not guilty of the second-degree murder of Williams.

Sentencing for Cruz has been scheduled for the morning of January 19, 2024.

The case originated after a shooting was reported in the early morning hours of Oct 29, 2022. Officers with the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West 5th Street. At the time, authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Court documents stated that Cruz got into an argument with Aguirre over a firearm Cruz wanted. The two fought, with Cruz getting control of the gun and allegedly shooting Aguirre and Williams. Criminal complaints at the time of arrest stated that Cruz admitted to shooting Aguirre out of anger, but not Williams, who was his cousin.

Cruz had originally been charged with two additional counts, that of intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and willful injury. However, the court dismissed the charges on Nov. 8, 2022.

Cruz had pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charges on Nov. 28, 2022. Cruz’s trial started on Nov. 28, 2023.