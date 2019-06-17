Sioux City man charged in deadly downtown assault pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who is accused of assaulting a man leading to his death in Sioux City last year has pleaded not guilty.

Ray Avila, 24, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault causing serious injury, and flight to avoid prosecution.

Court documents said that he is citing self-defense and the defense of others in the case.

Avila is accused of punching Peter Johnson, 31, in the face on July 29, 2018 who then hit the sidewalk and later died.

Following the assault, police said Avila fled to Mexico and was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico on May 20, 2019.

He arrived back in Sioux City and was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on June 8.

