Sioux City man charged for theft of pickup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police arrested a man overnight who allegedly stole a truck Monday.

The Sioux City Police Department was notified of a stolen 2003 GMC Sierra from the 400 block of Market Street Monday around 1 p.m. They believed that the suspect, later identified as Kelly Coop, 33, of Sioux City, took the keys from the owner’s residence.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers found the vehicle near 3rd Street and Lewis Boulevard. Coop stopped the truck before getting out and fleeing on foot. A K-9 was used to help track Coop. The police department said he was found and taken into custody.

Coop was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, driving while license suspended, and failure to obey a peace officer. He was booked into the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $10,900.

Police also arrested a passenger in the pickup. Olga Vasquez, 32, of West Point, Nebraska, had a warrant for her arrest. She was also charged with providing false information. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,000.