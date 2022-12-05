SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who was charged with enticing a minor had a close relationship with the victim’s brother.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Joshua Krysl, 20, of Sioux City, was accused of sending Snapchat messages that allegedly show a pattern of trying to influence a 12-year-old boy into being in a sexual relationship with him.

The documents specified that Krysl would allegedly send suggestive messages to the boy and ask him not to tell his mom.

On the night of November 19, Krysl allegedly invited the boy and his brother to stay the night at Krysl’s residence. The documents state that Krysl suggested sleeping together in the same bed, and the victim’s brother’s objections to the idea resulted in an argument.

Krysl was arrested nearly two weeks later and charged with enticing a minor under 13, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The documents specified that Krysl is currently on the sex offender registry.