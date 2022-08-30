SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was charged with child abuse resulting in injury after he allegedly beat a child that was in his care on July 6.

According to court documents, the 8-year-old victim was allegedly hungry so their aunt told them to take some money from Leon Bearshield, of Sioux City, to buy snacks. Afterward, the child went to a friend’s house.

When Bearshield found out what happened, he allegedly got angry and went to the child’s friend’s residence. Upon arrival, Bearshield yelled, “Where are they at?” and found the child hiding in a closet, according to the documents.

The documents specified that Bearshield allegedly grabbed the child by their hair and yanked them out and began slamming them into a wall multiple times. The child tried to make their way down the hallway when he grabbed the child’s hair again and threw them down once more.

While the two made their way to Bearshield’s residence, he allegedly slapped them repeatedly in the face, legs, and arms, according to the documents.

When Bearshield and the child got to the home, he had calmed down enough to apologize to the child and laid down for a nap. Once he’d fallen asleep the child ran to a neighbor’s house who took the child to a local hospital. The documents stated that the child had marks and bruises on their face and indicated that the injuries hurt.

A warrant for Bearshield was issued on Monday and he was charged with Child Endangerment resulting in bodily injury. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9, at 9 a.m.

The documents included previously felony offenses that Bearshield had been convicted of, including possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine in 2020, theft by unlawful taking in 1998, and first-degree forcible sexual assault in 2002.