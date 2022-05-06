SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after a search warrant resulted in police finding 1.5 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in the suspect’s home.

According to court documents, officers were made aware of a delivery of what was supposed to be about 1.5 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills to a residence on 20th Street Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Officers then executed a search warrant of the residence and found that Karom Bol, 18, had the delivered items in his room, according to documents. The search resulted in police finding more fentanyl in two bags with about 40 pills in each.

Officials said that they had found Bol to have thrown two handguns out of the porch window when officers approached. Multiple other handguns, a rifle and a shotgun were also found on the property.

Bol was arrested and charged with two controlled substance violations, a class C felony, two counts of failure to affix drug stamps, class D felonies, and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.