Sioux City man broke into home in 2020 and kissed minor, court documents said

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in connection to a Sioux City break-in that happened in 2020, where a minor victim claimed a man was trying to take her bed covers away from her.

According to court documents, a juvenile girl claimed she woke up just after midnight on June 6, 2020, to find a man trying to pull her covers off of her bed in a Sioux City home.

She told the intruder her mom was home and was a light sleeper, before the man then kissed her. The man, identified as Erick Alveno, 31, of Sioux City, told the girl not to tell anyone he had come there and climbed out of a window, documents said.

Authorities found fingerprints on the window at the scene, and on August 24, 2021, they matched Alveno’s prints. Alvena told officials he didn’t know why he was a match, and he had no reason to be at that home.

Alveno was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He is also being held for ICE. A court date has been scheduled for September 9.