Sioux City man assaulted fiancé in motel room, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his fiancé in a jealous rage at a motel.

According to court documents, in the early morning of June 29, Joseph Blodgett, 42, and the victim, his fiancé, were at Elmdale Motel on 2200 N. Lewis Boulevard, where they had been living the past few weeks after being homeless together. Blodgett assaulted his fiancé by grabbing her arms with his hands during an argument, shoving and holding her against a wall in a jealous rage.

As a result of the assault, the victim had bruises about 4-5 inches in diameter on each of her arms.

Blodgett was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $2,000 bond. A no contact order has also been issued against Blodgett.

Documents said before this incident, another domestic assault had happened between the couple when they lived on S. Rustin Street.