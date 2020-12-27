Sioux City man arrested on vehicle theft charges after early Sunday morning incident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after authorities received a call for an incident involving injuries.

At 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, officials received a call about an incident involving injuries and possible shots fired at 118 mile marker on Interstate 29.

Officials said there was an incident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck where a person had fired a gun while traveling on I-29.

The pickup truck occupant fled the scene, and officials learned there was a report of a stolen pickup truck. The stolen truck was found wrecked near the site it was stolen from.

Authorities received another report of a second stolen pickup truck from a nearby farm, and officials located that truck in Sioux City.

Jayme Powell, 39, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Monona County Jail.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DCI, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, Onawa Police Department, Mapleton Police Department, Monona County Attorney’s Office, Whiting Fire and Rescue, Wings Air-Care, and Burgess Health Center Ambulance assisted the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.