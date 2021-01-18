Sioux City man arrested on stalking charges, violating protective order

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been charged with stalking in a violation of protective order.

Court documents said from January 14 to 15, Gustavo Perez-Ramirez, 30, of Sioux City, called and texted a victim. The victim had blocked his number, so Perez-Ramirez was using an app on his phone to text under a different number.

Perez-Ramirez sent threatening messages, telling the victim he would drive by their house and work. He also said he would stab them in the eye and stomach while baiting the victim to tell the police.

An Order of Protection is put in place, but documents said Perez-Ramirez violated it on Monday after midnight by driving by the victim’s house repeatedly.