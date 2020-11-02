Sioux City man arrested on numerous charges, including hitting police vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested in the early Monday hours on numerous charges after he allegedly hit a police patrol vehicle and then led police in a pursuit.

According to court documents, an officer saw Marc Anderson, 39, driving a car and pulling into the parking lot of 714 S. Lewis Boulevard on Monday around 2:20 a.m.

The office knew there had been two alarms set off in the last 24 hours at the business where Anderson was parked. Anderson told the officer he was there because his brother worked there.

Documents said that Anderson then put the car into reverse and ran into the police vehicle, before taking off north on Lewis Boulevard at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Anderson was going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. Anderson then drove through a yard in the 3200 block of Parkview Boulevard, hitting a wooden fence, in an attempt to elude police.

After taking Anderson into custody, officers found a short-barrelled .22 rifle with a sawed-off stock and a round in the chamber in a backpack. They also found a black dagger type blade on Anderson.

Anderson is a convicted felon and not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. He also has a revoked Iowa license.

Anderson was arrested and charged with felony eluding, interfering with official acts with a weapon, possessing a short-barreled rifle, third-degree criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, and driving while barred.

