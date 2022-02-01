SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on Monday on multiple counts of sexual abuse against a minor.

According to court documents, the Sioux City Police Department took a report of possible sex abuse from the Iowa Department of Human Services on January 14 and then opened an investigation. As part of the investigation, police learned that Ronnie Reynolds, 44, of Sioux City had sexual interactions with a 12-year-old girl from June 27, 2021, through July 6, 2021.

Documents state that electronic recording devices had been placed in the victim’s room to deter Reynolds from continuing and that Reynolds continues to have sexual interactions with the victim knowing the recording devices were installed. A review of the recordings showed Reynolds discovered the camera and manipulated them, documents state, but never deactivated them. More than 20 sexual encounters were recorded while the victim was sleeping in her bed.

In multiple instances, the victim tells Reynolds to leave but he doesn’t.

Reynolds reportedly acknowledged that his activities were justifiable, while also denying manipulating the cameras to conceal his actions.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with incest, sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.