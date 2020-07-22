Sioux City man arrested for setting multiple fires along Interstate 29

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police arrested a man on multiple counts of arson on Wednesday afternoon after setting several fires along I-29.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), on Wednesday around 1 p.m., they arrested Howard Wanned, 45, of Sioux City, with four counts of third-degree arson and ongoing criminal conduct after he set several fires along Interstate 29 between Floyd River and Ravine Park Drive.

Officials said a passerby reported one of the fires and several more were discovered by officers who had responded.

SCPD detectives found Wanned walking away from a fire in the area of Ravine Park Drive and South Lewis Boulevard.

Authorities mention that on July 19 around 2:52 p.m., Wanned was also arrested for setting a trash can on fire and also a pallet that he had leaned against the shed at Pulaski Park at 2400 Vine Avenue.

On that same day, Wanned was also charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief for a fire that was set on July 12 at 4607 Peters Avenue after he lit an unoccupied house on fire, which caused damage to the house and a car parked in the garage.

He was out on bail for previous charges when Wednesday’s incident happened.

