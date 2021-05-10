Sioux City man arrested on domestic assault charges after threatening to ‘gut’ his girlfriend, documents say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on Friday and charged with domestic assault after he fought with his girlfriend last week.

According to court documents, David Barragan, 25, began fighting with his girlfriend on May 3 around 8 p.m. The incident started out as a verbal argument but then it became physical.

Barragan’s girlfriend went to drop a friend off at a Sioux City apartment complex. She went into the public laundry room at the apartments when Barragan approached her.

Documents said Barragan grabbed her by the throat, assaulted her, and dragged her into his vehicle. He drove her to a different location and continued to assault her. Barragan then allegedly placed a knife on her thigh and said, “If you run, I will gut you.” She was also choked to the point where she wasn’t able to breathe.

Once the victim was able to run away from Barragan, she told police officers she was scared for her life. She had injuries to her face, arms, ribs, and mouth.

On Friday around 8 p.m., officers found Barragan, and he admitted to being involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend, dragging her out to his truck, but not assaulting her.

Barragan was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.