SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An overnight Saturday gun call resulted in a man behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

Officials said Shaiton Fox, 35, of Sioux City, was arrested for domestic assault and possession of marijuana at 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

Sioux City Police said they received a gun call at the 2700 block of Douglas Street where Fox and his girlfriend were located. No weapon was found.