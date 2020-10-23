Sioux City man arrested on domestic abuse, assault charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on domestic abuse and assault charges in the early hours of Friday.

According to court documents, Simon Wilson, 36, returned to his Sioux City home highly intoxicated Friday around 12:30 a.m. He got in an argument with his girlfriend and the mother of his child when he started allegedly punching her.

Wilson returned around 4:30 a.m. and continued to punch her. After another person woke up and intervened, court documents said Wilson grabbed a steak knife and threatened the two with it. After a struggle, one person’s finger was cut and another had a scrape on her neck.

There was a baby present during the incidents but they were not injured.

The victims told police that Wilson is routinely violent.

Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic abuse while displaying or using a weapon, aggravated assault while displaying or using a weapon, and child endangerment-no injury. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

