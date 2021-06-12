Sioux City man arrested on burglary charges after bank alarms sound

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was arrested early Friday morning after officials responded to burglary alarms at a credit union in Dakota City.

According to a press release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to burglar alarms at the satellite branch of Siouxland Federal Credit Union which is located in the Dakota City Tyson Foods plant.

Officials located the area that someone gained access to the bank within the building. They found a man in the bank. A red bag containing cash from the vault of the bank was also located.

Mike-Akeen Obed, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested and taken to the Dakota County Jail. He is charged with burglarly, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, possession of burglar’s tools.

The South Sioux City Police Department assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.