Sioux City man arrested on burglary, assault charges for pointing handgun at ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at his ex-girlfriend.

According to court documents, Juan Espinoza, 48, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house early Wednesday morning around 3:25 a.m. He entered her home uninvited and racked a handgun, pointing it at her.

Three days before, Espinoza’s ex told him the relationship was over and he wasn’t allowed at her place, documents said.

Espinoza-Anaya was charged with first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000.