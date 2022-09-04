SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the east side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Jesse Helt, 30, of Sioux City was allegedly seen tampering with a woman’s vehicle.

The documents stated that the woman told police that she could hear tapping sounds while he was by her vehicle, and after she confronted him, he took off on a motorized bicycle.

The bike was equipped with a 150CC Tecumseh gas-powered motor, and when officers attempted to stop Helt, he tried to elude officers while going no more than 25 miles per hour. He ran multiple stop signs in a residential area and almost ran into a marked Sioux City police vehicle head-on after driving on the wrong side of the road for two blocks.

After evading police for about two miles, Helt allegedly lost control of the bike and began to flee on foot.

When officers apprehended Helt, they were allegedly able to find 2.44 grams of marijuana in his sock. They also found a metal marijuana pipe, a glass meth pipe, and a hatchet concealed on his person. He also refused all field sobriety tests, including a preliminary breath test.

While in custody, the documents noted that he was showing signs of impairment including fidgeting, convulsing, confusion, and erratic behavior.

Helt was initially charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, eluding, driving the wrong way, driving on a suspended license, operating a non-registered vehicle, no insurance, operating while under the influence, and three counts of failing to obey a stop sign. Charges are subject to change following Helt’s initial appearance in court.