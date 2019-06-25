Sioux City man arrested man with homemade spear

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly swung at another man with a homemade spear.

Court documents said that Felipe Varona-Borrero, 62, of Sioux City, attached an eight-inch knife to a metal pole and entered his Sioux City apartment on 14th Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

Varona-Borrero was allegedly involved in a disturbance with another resident of the apartment, swinging it and hitting them. It reportedly caused four-inch scratch on the back of the upper left arm of the victim.

Varona-Borrero was arrested and charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.