Sioux City man arrested in connection to Sunday night riot in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux City man was arrested in connection to a riot that took place in Sioux Falls on Sunday.

The Sioux Falls Police said a peaceful protest turned violent with large rocks being thrown at officers at the Empire Mall. The police also said police vehicles were damaged, numerous businesses were vandalized and some were burglarized.

The police said they were able to identify numerous suspects from the incident and issued warrants on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, riot, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly, and two counts of simple assault. The warrant carries a $25,000 cash bond.

They then arrested three suspects, including Tupak Kpeayeh, 20, of Sioux City, who is also a member of the Morningside College football team. The other two arrested were Christelle Youngbare, 21, and Jerome Sirleaf, 31, both of Sioux Falls. There have been a total of four arrested in connection to the riot.

Sioux Falls affiliate KELO had interviewed Kpeayah earlier Sunday night.