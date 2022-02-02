SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday for charges related to stalking a woman.

Cody Godden, 29, of Sioux City was charged with stalking, theft in the first degree, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

According to the court documents, Godden approached the rear of his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle Sunday evening after she had pulled into a driveway. The documents indicated she was able to see a knife and thought he was going to slash her tires, which he had reportedly done before.

Godden attempted to get the victim out of the vehicle before she was able to put the car in park while he was yelling at her, documents said. They began to argue, and her belongings inside her purse were spilled into the yard.

Godden allegedly took her driver’s license and her key fob before leaving, and a no-contact order was issued on her behalf. Deputies and officers attempted to serve the no-contact order and speak with him regarding a robbery that took place at a different residence.

The documents indicated that Godden did not answer the door for the officers, so a warrant was issued. Upon arrival, he was found inside with a woman’s license. The documents continued to explain that during an interview, Godden admitted to using methamphetamine regularly while experiencing mental health problems. He admitted to the allegations made by the woman but denied the intent to slash her tires. He also said he had a large knife and shotgun in his truck for protection, which was seized on Tuesday.

Godden admitted to being under the influence of meth, according to the documents, and apologized for his behavior but said the key fob was in the woman’s yard. He told law enforcement that he knew the fob could be tracked, so he drove back around the block and threw it towards the house. He said he believed it was in her yard but could also be in her neighbor’s yard.

Court documents stated Godden stalked the woman several times on separate occasions. On August 28, 2021, Godden allegedly attempted to take the woman’s phone and pushed a friend of her son’s.

Almost a month later in September 2021, she found that her tires had been flattened, and then a week later her tires had been flattened again along with the tires on her friend’s vehicle.

A few weeks later in October 2021, that Godden was allegedly sitting near her window and threatened to kill her while calling her names. Two days later, he began following her, blocking her car, jumping on the hood of her car, and then calling her names again, according to the documents.

Three days after that incident, court documents stated Godden continued to follow the woman in her car, spat on the window, threw items at the vehicle, and threatened to shoot her cousin. The next day her tires had been flattened again. He then allegedly followed her for 20 minutes and threw a soda at her windshield after she had visited a friend’s house.

On October 10, 2021, Godden drove past the woman’s relative’s residence, pulled into the driveway, and stood on the hood of the vehicle demanding that she come outside. The complaint indicated that he has attempted to contact her multiple times despite being told by law enforcement to stop contacting her.

Godden has also followed her to her place of employment and called the establishment, according to the documents.

Godden was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.